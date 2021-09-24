Pineapple farmers challenge scientists to breed improved materials | The Guardian Nigeria News



• Discover sucker with 12 conjoined fruits

Nigerian agricultural scientists have been challenged to develop pineapple suckers capable of producing multiple fruits instead of one at a time.

The Chairman, Board of Trustees of Pineapple Growers, Processors and Marketers Association and President of First MAF Limited, Okekunle Akintunde, threw up the challenge following the discovery of a pineapple sucker that produced nine fruits at a farm in Sawonjo, Yewa North Local Government Area of Ogun State.

According to his report, the sucker was not genetically modified but farmers discovered the sucker, which produced nine fruits with conjoined twins of 12, producing 21 fruits.

While calling on researchers to beam their searchlight on the new discovery, he noted that all attempts to get to the U.S-Nigeria investment summit to discuss the discovery proved abortive.

“We applied for US-Nigeria investment summit, but unfortunately, we were denied visa to attend the summit which is supposed…