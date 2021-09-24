Under-fire Dortmund boss Rose aims not to wilt on Gladbach return — Sport — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Marco Rose is playing down the controversy building for his return to Borussia Moenchengladbach in the Bundesliga on Saturday when his Borussia Dortmund team, spearheaded by star striker Erling Braut Haaland, faces the club he left under a cloud last season.

“I’m trying not to let the stories that are being made of it get to me,” he said, adding that he is looking forward to seeing his former Gladbach players.

Rose insists he will focus on “the essentials. It’s about getting the three points”.

However, the 45-year-old Dortmund head coach can expect a chorus of whistles at Borussia Park from unforgiving Moenchengladbach fans, disgruntled since it was leaked in February that he was leaving after two years to coach Dortmund.

“We…