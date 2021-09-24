You’re a man of deep social conscience — El-Rufai tells Osinbajo | The Guardian Nigeria News



Gov. Nasir el-Rufai of Kaduna State has described Vice President Yemi Osinbajo as a man of deep social conscience who cares about the plight of the poor.

El-Rufai communicated this when the vice president performed the inauguration of the Kasuwan Magani market and 100 kilowatt Solar PV Mini-Grid on Thursday at Kajuru, Kaduna State.

According to the governor, Osinbajo is a bridge builder and who relates cordially across different faith.

“We waited eight months after the completion of this market because we wanted you to commission this market; we insisted on you for several reasons.

“The first is that you are a man of deep social conscience; you care deeply about poor people and you care about giving them opportunities to prosper economically.

“This is one of the reasons why we felt that you are the one that will commission this market.

“ The second reason, sir, is that you are bridge builder; you are a pastor who is friends with Imams and emirs; you are a professor who can…