La Liga’s reigning champions lost to the bottom club on Saturday as Atletico Madrid’s rocky start to the season continued with a shock 1-0 defeat at Alaves. Victor Laguardia’s header in the fourth minute was enough for an unexpected victory for Alaves, who sat 20th at kick-off, after losing all their first five games and […]

The post Atletico Madrid suffer shock loss to struggling Alaves appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper