Bayelsa CP orders probe into death of suspect while in police custody





Commissioner of Police in Bayelsa, Mr Echeng Echeng, has ordered an investigation into the death of a 27-year-old robbery suspect, Goodluck Oviekeme, while in police custody. Police spokesman in Bayelsa, SP Asinmi Butswait, said in a statement issued in Yenagoa on Saturday that preliminary investigation showed that the deceased was the mastermind of an attack […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper