Court remands Sergeant who shot teenager to death in Lagos — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

A Chief Magistrate Court in the Yaba area of Lagos has ordered the 30-day remand of a dismissed police sergeant, Samuel Phillips, pending the legal advice of the State’s Directorate of Public Prosecution (DPP).

Sergeant Philips, who has been dismissed from the police force following the conclusion of his orderly room trial, was brought before Chief Magistrate Adeola Adedayo, yesterday, on a one-count charge of the alleged murder of an 18-year old lady, Monsurat Ojuade.

Ojuade was said to have been hit by a stray bullet on Saturday, September 11, this year, while the police were on a criminal raid in Ijeshatedo area of Lagos. She died on her way to the hospital.

The one-count charge said that Philips at11.30pm at 53, Mogaji Street Ijeshatedo, unlawfully released gunshots into the building, which hit Ojuade on her two thighs and led to her death.

At the brief proceedings, the magistrate granted the application made by the prosecutor for the remand of the defendant for 30…