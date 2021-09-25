COVID-19: 4, 680,000 Nigerians vaccinated – NPHCDA | The Guardian Nigeria News

The National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) says 4,680,000 Nigerians have so far been vaccinated against COVID-19 .

The Executive Director /Chief Executive Officer of the agency, Dr Faisal Shuaib, disclosed this during the South South zonal town hall meeting on COVID-19 vaccination on Saturday in Benin.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the town hall meeting was organised by the Presidential Steering Committee on COVID-19, in collaboration with NPHCDA and the Edo government.

Shuaib noted that out of the 4,680,000 million vaccinated Nigerians, about 1,865,127 were fully vaccinated with the two doses.

He stated that the figure was below the nation’s target ,adding that the threats posed by the virus could prevent the country from returning to normal living.

“I will …