Elon Musk And Grimes Break Up After Three Years Together — Guardian Life — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk and his singer girlfriend Grimes have broken up after three years of being together.

The billionaire told Page Six that he and Grimes are “semi-separated”.

“We are semi-separated but still love each other, see each other frequently and are on great terms,” Musk told the publication.

“It’s mostly that my work at SpaceX and Tesla requires me to be primarily in Texas or traveling overseas and her work is primarily in LA.

“She’s staying with me now and Baby X is in the adjacent room,” Musk said referring to their child, X Æ A-Xii Musk, who was born in May 2020.

Musk and Grimes were spotted together a few weeks ago when they attended the Met Gala. Grimes walked the red carpet alone and met Musk inside.

After the gala, Musk hosted…