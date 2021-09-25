Inter draw with Atalanta allows Milan to stay stop after Maldini magic | The Guardian Nigeria News

Inter Milan missed the chance to go top of Serie A on Saturday after a thrilling 2-2 draw with Atalanta which allowed city rivals AC Milan to hold onto first place with their 2-1 win at Spezia in which Daniel Maldini continued a family dynasty.

Champions Inter sit third, two points behind leaders Milan, after a breathless match at the San Siro which ended with Federico Dimarco missing an 86th minute penalty and Roberto Piccoli then having a last-gasp winner for Atalanta ruled out amid frantic protests from the away side.

Atalanta are fifth following the draw which highlighted the attacking threat and the clear intention from Gian Piero Gasperini’s side to continue to punch above their weight in Italy’s top flight.

Lautaro…