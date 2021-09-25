Iraqi Kurdistan conference pushes Baghdad-Israel normalisation





More than 300 Iraqis, including tribal leaders, attended a conference in autonomous Kurdistan organised by a US think-tank demanding a normalisation of relations between Baghdad and Israel, organisers said Saturday. The first initiative of its kind in Iraq, where Israel’s sworn enemy Iran has a very strong influence, the conference took place on Friday and was […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper