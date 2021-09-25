Man arrested for allegedly killing his brother for rituals in Kwara





The Kwara State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), has arrested one lsmail Saliu, 25, for allegedly conspiring with a herbalist and one other, to slaughter his brother. The NSCDC Command Spokesman in Kwara, Mr Babawale Afolabi, disclosed this in a statement on Saturday, in Ilorin. Afolabi said that Saliu conspired […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper