Gueye strike sets up PSG win without Messi | The Guardian Nigeria News

Montpellier’s French midfielder Junior Sambia (L) and Paris Saint-Germain’s Senegalese midfielder Idrissa Gueye fight for the ball during the French L1 football match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Montpellier (MHSC) at The Parc des Princes stadium in Paris on September 25, 2021. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFP)

Lionel Messi was again sidelined for Paris Saint-Germain and in the Argentine’s absence it was Idrissa Gana Gueye and Julian Draxler who scored as the Ligue 1 leaders beat Montpellier 2-0 on Saturday.

Senegal midfielder Gueye crashed a shot into the roof of the net from 20 metres to give PSG an early lead at the Parc des Princes and substitute Draxler added a late second as Mauricio Pochettino’s team maintained their perfect start to the French season.

They have won eight matches out of eight in Ligue 1 and are already 10 points clear of second-placed Marseille, who do nevertheless have two games in hand.

However this was once again a far from completely



Source: Guardian Newspaper

