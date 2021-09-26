Nigeria’s import valuation complies with international standards – Customs | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has assured Nigerian importers that the import valuation procedures adopted in the country were in line with international trade standards.



The Customs, in a statement by its Deputy National Public Relations Officer, Timi Bomodi, accused fraudulent importers of trying to misinterpret and twist import transaction values in order to shortchange government during duty valuation on imported cargoes.



Bomodi explained that, contrary to allegations that the Customs adopt non-methodical and arbitrary means to arrive at values, the service actually adopts the standard procedures designed by the World Customs Organisation (WCO) and World Trade Organisation (WTO).



He said: “Some unpatriotic individuals, engaged in the importation and clearing of goods, being poorly informed about the application of these valuation methods, have attempted to portray the Customs in bad light, by claiming that the valuation unit…