Arsenal’s fast start secures derby delight against Tottenham | The Guardian Nigeria News

Arsenal’s Spanish manager Mikel Arteta (L) and Arsenal’s English goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale (2nd L) celebrate their win in the English Premier League football match between Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur at the Emirates Stadium in London on September 26, 2021. Arsenal won the game 3-1. Ben STANSALL / AFP

Arsenal struck three times inside 35 minutes to beat Tottenham 3-1 on Sunday and move above their north London rivals in the Premier League table.

Just three weeks ago Spurs sat top and Arsenal bottom after their worst start to a league season for 67 years.

However, the Gunners have been rejuvenated by six summer signings and the return to fitness of a number of key players.

Emile Smith Rowe opened the floodgates by taking advantage of some awful Tottenham defending on 12 minutes.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang then rounded off a brilliant team move before Bukayo Saka rolled home the third 11 minutes before half-time.

Son Heung-min pulled a goal back for the visitors 11 minutes from…



