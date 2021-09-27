FTAN President vows to unite stakeholders to create tourism developmental projects | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Federation of Tourism Associations of Nigeria (FTAN) has promised to unite tourism stakeholders across the country in order to create projects that would further enhance the industry.

Mr Nkerewuem Onung, FTAN President, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday in Lagos. Onung who was elected recently said that the new normal had revealed the need for strategic action plan which must bring tourism stakeholders together and create projects that will benefit all.

He noted that the federation, under his watch, would work with the federal government to ensure that industry operators and investors are not left behind in the focal agenda to reinvent the wheel of tourism business in Nigeria.

“We are determined to bring something new to the table and also be mindful of the fact that the Federal Ministry of Tourism and its 10 agencies are pivotal to FTAN’s dreams.

“We will ensure no industry player or viable cultural tourism projects are left behind or allowed to…