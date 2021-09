Sen. Umaru Al-Makura (APC, Nasarawa South Senatorial Zone) has expressed grief over the death of the state All Progressive Congress (APC)’s Vice Chairman (Nasarawa South Senatorial Zone), Alhaji Abdullahi Sale.

The post Sen. Al-Makura mourns APC Chieftain appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper