Singer R. Kelly Found Guilty Of Racketeering, Sex Trafficking





R. Kelly on Monday was convicted of leading a decades-long sex crime ring, with a New York jury finding the superstar singer guilty on all nine charges, including racketeering. After six weeks of disturbing testimony, the jury deliberated just nine hours before finding the incarcerated 54-year-old celebrity, trailed by sex abuse allegations for decades, guilty. […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper