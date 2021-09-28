Guardiola admits Man City don’t know how to stop PSG’s Messi, Mbappe — Sport — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

By
Headliners
-
19


Paris Saint-Germain’s Argentinian forward Lionel Messi (C), Brazilian forward Neymar (L) and French forward Kylian Mbappe take part during a training session at the club’s Camp des Loges training ground in Saint-Germain-en-Laye on September 27, 2021 on the eve of their UEFA Champions Leage first round group A football match against Manchester City. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFP)

Pep Guardiola had a simple answer when asked how Manchester City intend to stop Paris Saint-Germain’s formidable front three of Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi, reports manchesterveningnews.co.uk.

“I don’t know,” he smiled, admitting that preventing the world-class front three of PSG from causing them problems will require a team effort.

City did well to keep Neymar and Mbappe quiet in the Champions League semifinals last season, but PSG has since added Messi to their ranks to become even stronger. And Guardiola heaped praise on the three forwards as he challenged his players to work as a…



Source: Guardian Newspaper

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR