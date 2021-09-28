Guardiola admits Man City don’t know how to stop PSG’s Messi, Mbappe — Sport — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Pep Guardiola had a simple answer when asked how Manchester City intend to stop Paris Saint-Germain’s formidable front three of Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi, reports manchesterveningnews.co.uk.

“I don’t know,” he smiled, admitting that preventing the world-class front three of PSG from causing them problems will require a team effort.

City did well to keep Neymar and Mbappe quiet in the Champions League semifinals last season, but PSG has since added Messi to their ranks to become even stronger. And Guardiola heaped praise on the three forwards as he challenged his players to work as a…