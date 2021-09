A global leader in credit ratings and research, Fitch Ratings, recently upgraded Lagos State’s national long-term rating from AA+ (nga) to AAA (nga) for its good standing in terms of its debt sustainability, and resilience, thus giving the state a stable outlook. The feat was published in Fitch’s 2020/2021 rating report. The rating action reflects […]

The post On Lagos' fitch ratings appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper