One feared dead as passenger boat capsizes in Lagos — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

A passenger boat from Lagos Island sailing to Ikorodu capsized around Adekunle Jetty with 17 passengers.

While the other 16 passengers were rescued alive, one unfortunately drowned and died.

Nema Zonal Coordinator South West, Mr Ibrahim Farinloye, who confirmed the incident said 16 were rescued alive while one was found dead.

According to reports, the boat was said to have hit a rock covered with water and it cracked a hole the bottom of the boat.

As expected, water gushed in torrents into the boat and upturned it with the passengers and the crew thrown inside the water.