Zamfara residents lament indefinite telecoms shutdown amid rise — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

About 9.2 million Zamfara State residents looking forward to the expiration of the two weeks telecoms service shutdown will have to endure a tortuous, indefinite wait, as the pangs of ‘no network’ continue to bite harder across all segments of the economy.



The total shutdown of telecommunications services was announced on September 3 and was supposed to last two weeks. Now on its 25th day, feelers from government circles have revealed that the shutdown may be indefinite for now, as the Federal Government wants to consolidate on grounds covered so far, and ensure a total crackdown on bandits in the state and neighbouring communities.



While Nigerian security forces have intensified their onslaught against…