Chiesa strikes to give Juve huge win over Chelsea | The Guardian Nigeria News

Federico Chiesa proved to be a big game player once again with the only goal in Juventus’ 1-0 Champions League win over Chelsea which could kick-start their faltering season.

Sat 10th in Serie A after a succession of unconvincing performances domestically, Juve top Group H with a perfect six points thanks to a superbly taken winner seconds after half-time from Chiesa, one of Italy’s stars at Euro 2020.

Massimiliano Allegri’s side took down the European champions, despite missing starting forwards Paulo Dybala and Alvaro Morata, with a disciplined performance that sucked the life out of the Blues and restricted them to very little in front of goal.

Chelsea dominated the ball in the early stages but it was the home side who had the first real chances of…