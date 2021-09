Ekiti State Police Command, yesterday paraded one Olarenwaju Seun, (18) for allegedly defiling a three- year-old minor at Iyana Emirin Area, off Poly Road, Ado-Ekiti, the state capital.

The post Ekiti Police parade 18 -year old for defiling a minor, others appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper