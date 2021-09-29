FEC approves 14 days paternity leave for public servants | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved the introduction of 14 days paternity leave for public servants in the new Public Service Rules(PSR).

Folashade Yemi-Esan, Head of Service of the Federation (HoSF), briefed State House correspondents after FEC meeting presided over by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Wednesday at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Yemi-Esan said that the annual leave would henceforth be calculated based on working days instead of calendar days.

She said that the Annual Performance Evaluation Review (APER) and Promotions had been replaced with a new Performance Management System.

“We presented a memo on the revised Public Service Rules (PSR); and we are all aware that the PSR is an old important tool in the public service; it is what governs the actions of public servants at work.

“The last time these rules were revised was in 2008; and so, we recognise that the revision was long overdue.

“And…