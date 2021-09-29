FG plans re-equipping, increasing security personnel to tackle rising insecurity | The Guardian Nigeria News

Wike berates FG over failure to completing projects

President Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday, disclosed that the Federal Government has concluded arrangements to re-equip and increase security personnel to effectively tackle rising insecurity in the country, noting that the police force remains a crucial component of security architecture.

Buhari, who was represented by Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, at the commissioning of Police Special Protection Unit Base 6 in Rivers State, acknowledged that insecurity had posed serious…