Molped Nigeria is rewriting stories of comfort with its Comfort Revolution Campaign

By
Headliners
-
2


1 of 10

Molped Nigeria has announced the launch of its global digital campaign in Nigeria with the aim of highlighting the success stories of women and how Molped plays a key role in their everyday lives.

j img scaled

Molped Nigeria has announced the launch of its global digital campaign in Nigeria with the aim of highlighting the success stories of women and how Molped plays a key role in their everyday lives.

D Img

Molped Nigeria has announced the launch of its global digital campaign in Nigeria with the aim of highlighting the success stories of women and how Molped plays a key role in their everyday lives.

What if there’s a comfort revolution for your period and you’ll never experience leakage and irritation ever again?

Molped Nigeria has announced the launch of its global digital campaign in Nigeria with the aim of highlighting the success stories of women and how…



Source: Guardian Newspaper

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR