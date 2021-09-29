PVCs for new registrants in Anambra ready October 7 — INEC | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said that the Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) of new registrants in Anambra state would be ready for collection on or shortly after Oct. 7.

INEC National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee (IVEC), Festus Okoye, disclosed this in a statement he issued on Tuesday in Abuja.

He said that the decision was made at a meeting of the commission on the preparations for the conduct of the Anambra State governorship election scheduled for Nov. 6

Okoye said that the display of the preliminary register, arising from the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) had been done and it was being cleaned up.

“In line with the Timetable and Schedule of Activities, the Commission will publish the official Register of Voters and the final list of nominated candidates for the election on Oct. 7.

“The PVCs of the new registrants will be ready for collection on or shortly after Oct….