Ronaldo rescues Man Utd from more Villarreal misery | The Guardian Nigeria News

By
Headliners
-
2


Manchester United’s Portuguese striker Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring his team’s second goal during the UEFA Champions league group F football match between Manchester United and Villarreal at Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, north west England, on September 29, 2021. Manchester United won the match 2-0. Anthony Devlin / AFP

Cristiano Ronaldo marked his record-breaking 178th Champions League appearance with a 95th-minute winner as Manchester United snatched a 2-1 victory over Villarreal at Old Trafford on Wednesday.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner had barely threatened until he fired past Geronimo Rulli at the back post to ease the mounting pressure on United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with virtually the last kick of the game.

United were staring down the barrel of another embarrassing group stage exit from the Champions League after deservedly falling behind early in the second half to Paco Alcacer’s smart finish.

Alex Telles’ stunning strike quickly levelled,…



Source: Guardian Newspaper

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR