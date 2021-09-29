Suarez completes late comeback as Atletico win at 10-man Milan | The Guardian Nigeria News

Atletico Madrid’s Uruguayan forward Luis Suarez (C) shoots on target despite AC Milan’s Italian defender Davide Calabria (L) and AC Milan’s Belgian midfielder Alexis Saelemaekers during the UEFA Champions League Group B football match between AC Milan and Atletico Madrid on September 28, 2021 at the San Siro stadium in Milan. (Photo by MIGUEL MEDINA / AFP)

Luis Suarez’s last-gasp penalty gave Atletico Madrid a 2-1 comeback win on Tuesday at AC Milan, who failed to hold on to their early lead after playing for an hour with 10-men.

Seven-time European champions Milan thought they were on for their first Champions League win since 2013 when Rafael Leao opened the scoring with 19 minutes gone in the Group B clash at the San Siro, but Antoine Griezmann struck with a superb volley with six minutes left to level the scores before Suarez’s stoppage-time spot-kick broke Milan hearts.

Diego Simeone’s side sit second in the group on four points, two behind Liverpool, after the win…



Source: Guardian Newspaper

