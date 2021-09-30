Access to Internet, digital devices, critical to learning , say experts | The Guardian Nigeria News

Access to Internet and digital devices have been identified as key factors critical to enhancing learning for today’s youth as they prepare for the future of work.

This was the submission of different speakers at the September edition of Edtech Monday, a Mastercard Foundation initiative, organised in partnership with Co-creation Hub.

The platform is to facilitate critical conversations on use of technology for teaching and learning by bringing together key stakeholders, including policymakers, Edtech entrepreneurs, teachers and parents.

Speaking at the virtual roundtable session with the topic, “Edtech for the future of work”, Senior Programme Manager, Paradigm Initiative, Adeboye Adegoke, explained that the COVID-19 crisis offered the world, including those in the education technology sector, the opportunity to understand how best to use technology to address challenges associated with learning.

According to him, the crisis has necessitated the need to adopt new ways of…