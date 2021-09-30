Britney Spears’s Father Suspended From Conservatorship After 13 Years — Guardian Life — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Britney Spears‘ father was removed from his controversial role as his daughter’s guardian on Wednesday by a Los Angeles judge, ending a long and bitter legal battle by the pop princess.

Jamie Spears was suspended with immediate effect and replaced with a temporary conservator “in the best interests” of the singer.

“I believe that the suspension is in the best interests of the conservatee. The current situation is untenable,” Judge Brenda Penny said. “Mr Spears is ordered to turn over all the conservatorship assets.”

Spears’ father has controlled her life for the past 13 years, under a legal arrangement the 39-year-old US singer has slammed as “abusive.”

Wednesday’s move came after a…