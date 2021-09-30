CNN blocks access to its Facebook page in Australia | The Guardian Nigeria News

CNN has blocked access to its Facebook page in Australia after a court ruled media companies were liable for defamatory user comments on their stories.

On Thursday, Australian users trying to navigate to CNN’s Facebook page received a message that the content was restricted.

Australia’s High Court upheld a ruling earlier this month that held media companies responsible for user comments on a story, opening them to potential prosecution under the country’s heavy defamation laws.

The US-based news operation said on Wednesday it had asked Facebook to help publishers disable the comments on their platform in Australia but the tech giant “chose not to do so”.

“We are disappointed that Facebook, once again, has failed to ensure its platform is a place for credible journalism and productive dialogue around current events among its users,” a CNN spokesperson said in a…