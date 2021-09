As economies across the world bounce back from the challenges of COVID-19, Consule Générale of France in Nigeria, Laurence Monmayrant, has tasked business leaders to be innovative, while reaffirming France’s continued relation with Nigeria in the public and private sectors.

Source: Guardian Newspaper