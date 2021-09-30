Fans clamour for Emmanuel Dennis’ inclusion after Watford star’s Super Eagles snub





A cross-section of Nigerian football fans are united in their clamour for the inclusion of Watford striker, Emmanuel Dennis, in the Super Eagles following his omission from the upcoming World Cup qualifying double-header against Central African Republic on October 7 and October 10 in Lagos and Douala, respectively. Dennis, in his first season in the […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper