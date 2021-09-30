Independence Day: Police restrict vehicular movement around Eagle Square





The FCT police command boss Sunday Babaji has banned vehicular movement around Eagle square and its environs to ensure a hitch free Independence Day celebration in Nigeria’s capital city Abuja. FCT command spokesperson, Josephine Adeh who made the disclosure noted that in view of events lined-up for the 61st Independence Anniversary Celebration on Friday, October […]

