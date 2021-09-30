More than 100 dead in Ecuador’s latest prison violence | The Guardian Nigeria News

The death toll from bloody clashes between rival gangs in an Ecuador prison has surpassed 100, with 52 more wounded, the government prison authority said Wednesday, as soldiers surrounded the facility — one of the country’s many overburdened and understaffed jails.

Inmates went to war armed with guns and grenades on Tuesday at the Guayaquil prison complex: a clash between prisoners believed to be linked to Mexican drug gangs — mainly the Sinaloa and Jalisco New Generation cartels.

Soldiers and a tank guarded the complex Wednesday as police on horseback patrolling the perimeter were confronted by worried family members of the…