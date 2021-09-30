One year after: School owners yet to benefit from Lagos’ post-COVID edufund | The Guardian Nigeria News

One year after the launch of N5 billion post-Coronavirus (COVID-19) recovery support capital for low-cost private schools in Lagos State to mitigate the negative impact of the pandemic, school owners are yet to benefit from the fund.

Recall that the advent of COVID-19 pandemic last year, threw up more problems for school owners, who were already challenged, heightening fears that most private schools may be forced to close down.

To halt the dangerous slide, the Federal Government came up with N2.3trillion stimulus package, part of which was to address challenges in the education sector.

In the same vein, the Lagos State government, in partnership with First Bank, launched a N5 billion support capital for education sector to support low-cost private schools across the state.

According to the governor, the intervention was part of the state government’s sustainable solutions to stem the negative impact of COVID-19 on both residents and…