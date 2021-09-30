South Africa eases Covid rules, presses UK on travel limits — World — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday eased national Covid-19 restrictions and said he had pressed Britain to relax its travel limits on his country.

During a nationally televised speech, he also announced a new standardised Covid vaccination certificate, which he said could ease travel and help access events that require proof of inoculation.

“Streamlining and standardising proof of vaccination will also go a long way toward getting a number of international travel restrictions both from and into our country eased,” he said.

Britain has placed South Africa on its coronavirus “red list”, forcing travellers from the country into a pricey hotel quarantine on arrival.

Ramaphosa said he had discussed the issue with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

“We both agreed that decisions of this nature should be informed by science, and we are both hopeful of a positive outcome when the issue comes up for review in the coming days by their scientists.”

In London, a Downing…