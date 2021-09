The assassination of Dr Chike Akunyili on Tuesday night diminishes our country. It is a direct assault on our humanity. He was the widower of Professor Dora Akunyili, the amazon who blazed the trail at the National Agency for Foods, Drugs Administration and Control (NAFDAC)…

The post The Akunyilis deserve justice appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper