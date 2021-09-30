‘We came here to win,’ says Sheriff captain after shocking Real in Madrid | The Guardian Nigeria News

Sheriff Tiraspol pulled off one of the biggest upsets in Champions League history on Tuesday by beating Real Madrid 2-1 at the Santiago Bernabeu, with Sebastien Thill smashing a stunning 89th-minute winner.

“For us this is a dream come true to have won here. We’re so happy, and just enjoying it,” said Frank Castaneda, the Sheriff captain.

“We came here to win,” said the Colombian. “We didn’t just come here to sit around. We know how good our players are and luckily for us Madrid weren’t able to take their chances and we took ours.”

Madrid fell behind to Jasurbek Yakhshiboev’s header in the first half but Karim Benzema’s penalty…