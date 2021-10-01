‘Anything is possible’ for Man United as Ronaldo papers over the cracks — Sport — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

By
Headliners
-
19


Manchester United’s Portuguese striker Cristiano Ronaldo (2R) celebrates with Manchester United’s Spanish goalkeeper David de Gea (R), Manchester United’s Brazilian midfielder Fred (L) and Manchester United’s Uruguayan striker Edinson Cavani at the final whistle in the UEFA Champions League group F football match between Manchester United and Villarreal at Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, north-west England, on September 29, 2021. – Manchester United won the match 2-1. (Photo by Anthony Devlin / AFP)

Cristiano Ronaldo’s record 178th Champions League game had been one of his quietest for 94 minutes until the ball broke kindly for him to break Villarreal hearts at Old Trafford on Wednesday.

Manchester United’s returning hero rode to the rescue just in time to salvage a 2-1 win from another performance which cast more doubt over where the Red Devils are headed under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The Norwegian badly needed three points after a run of three defeats in four…



Source: Guardian Newspaper

