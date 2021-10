People under 18 years of age will no longer be able to receive Botox and dermal lip-fillers for cosmetic reasons under a new law in England. The Botulinum Toxin and Cosmetic Fillers (Children) Act, which came into force in England on Friday, means it will be illegal to administer the products to or book an […]

