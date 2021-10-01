Burna Boy And Polo G In New Music Video “Want It All” — Guardian Life — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Burna Boy has released a new song, the introspective “Want It All,” featuring American rapper, Taurus Tremani Bartlett, known professionally as Polo G.

Produced by Smoke Ono and Sean Silverman, the song is accompanied with a photo-story visual directed by Adrian Yu and shot on location in Los Angeles, USA. On “Want It All,” Burna Boy reminisces about life before the fame, “sleeping on the ground, on the cold floor,” he sings.

Polo G tells his story in his verse; “I came out a winner, I don’t care what happened otherwise/Long nights I remember we don’t ask to let them cutters ride/Made it out the gutter, can’t go back to what I used to do.”

“I’ve been watching him for some time, and I just knew this had to get done, but it had to get done in the perfect way where the whole world gets to feel the reality of both of us,” Burna Boy of Polo G said in a statement.

Watch Burna Boy and Polo Gin “Want It All”…