Cholera claimed 2, 791 Nigerians in 28 states, FCT in 9 months –NCDC





The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has said that cholera had claimed 2, 791 lives across 28 states and the Federal Capital Territory since the beginning of 2021. The Director-General, NCDC, Dr Chikwe Ihekweazu, told News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday, in Abuja, that a total of 81,413 suspected cases were recorded within […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper