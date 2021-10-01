Don’t despair over current challenges, Buhari tells Nigerians — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

• We will track down financiers of Igboho, Kanu for threatening our national security
• Buhari reiterates restoration of Twitter after fulfilling conditions
• Lawan urges unity, faith in Nigeria
• We have what it takes to overcome today’s threats, trials, says Jonathan
• I am deeply concerned at the level of disunity in Nigeria – Atiku
• PDP bemoans rising insecurity, economic stress, others under Buhari
• APC: Our Independence provides a strong source of unity, strength
• Let’s bury old prejudices to save Nigeria, says Mark
• CAN blames nation’s woes on selfish leadership
• NADECO urges UN to fast-track referendum on Nigeria
• France, Indian presidents congratulate Nigeria
• U.S. will continue to stand by Nigeria despite challenges, says envoy
It’S a mixed feeling today, the 61st anniversary of Nigeria’s attainment of independence. Amid the celebration of nationhood in the national colours of green and white, symbolising natural wealth and peace, the…
