Ethiopia to expel seven senior UN staff for ‘meddling’ — World — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 22: United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres walks to his desk after addressing a high-level meeting to commemorate the twentieth anniversary of the adoption of the Durban Declaration being held during the General Debate of the 76th Session of the United Nations General Assembly on September 22, 2021 in New York City. More than 100 heads of state or government are attending the session in person, although the size of delegations are smaller due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Justin Lane- Pool/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by POOL / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)
Ethiopia said on Thursday it would expel seven senior UN officials for “meddling” in its affairs, ratcheting up worries over the humanitarian response in the war-torn and famine-threatened Tigray region.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said he was “shocked” by the decision, expressed full confidence in his staff in Ethiopia and said the UN was engaging…
