Federal lawmaker financing agitation for Nigeria's break up – Buhari





Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari Friday said a serving member of the National Assembly is among those financing the secessionist movements in the country. Buhari made the claim in his speech broadcast nationwide to mark Nigeria’s 61st independence anniversary. Africa’s largest economy is facing renewed calls for self-determination in the southeast and southwest regions. Agitators blamed […]

