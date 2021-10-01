Georgia arrests ex-president upon return from exile on election eve | The Guardian Nigeria News

(FILES) In this file photo taken on September 28, 2012 Georgia’s President Mikheil Saakashvili addresses his supporters at a showpiece rally of the governing party three days before elections in central Tbilisi. – Georgia’s flamboyant ex-president Mikheil Saakashvili said on October 1, 2021 he had returned from exile despite the threat of arrest, calling on his supporters to take to the streets against the government. (Photo by VANO SHLAMOV / AFP)

Authorities in Georgia on Friday arrested ex-president Mikheil Saakashvili upon his return from exile, raising the stakes on the eve of elections seen as a key test for the increasingly unpopular ruling party.

Saakashvili, a flamboyant pro-Western reformer who left the Caucasus country after his second term as president ended in 2013, announced his return in video messages on Friday, a day before closely watched local elections.

His opponents in the ruling Georgian Dream party had warned Saakashvili would be arrested on a 2018 abuse



Source: Guardian Newspaper

