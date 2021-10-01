Nigeria in most trying times since Civil War, says Buhari





Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday said a myriad of problems facing the country is the most challenging since the civil war. Nigeria president made the claim in his speech to mark Nigeria’s 61st independence anniversary. Buhari stated that “the past eighteen months have been some of the most difficult periods in the history of […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper