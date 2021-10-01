NSCDC arrests 41 suspect in Edo in 3 months | The Guardian Nigeria News

Mr Aniekan Udoeyop, Commandant, Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) Edo command, said no fewer than 41 suspects have been arrested for various crimes in the state within his first 100 days in office.

Udoeyop disclosed this in Benin on Friday while giving his score card as part of activities to mark his first 100 days in office.

He disclosed that those arrested include 21 suspects for alleged illegal dealing and transportation of petroleum products, four suspects for allegedly operating Private Guards Company (PGC).

He also said that three suspects were arrested for JAMB examination malpractice, one suspect arrested for falsification of COVID-19 result, and eight suspects for alleged stealing and child theft.

He further disclosed that four suspects were arrested in connection with possession of hard drugs, adding that the suspects have been handed over to the state command of the NDLEA.

The commandant noted that on assumption of office on June 14, he was confronted…